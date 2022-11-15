Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Disha Patani Burns Internet And Calories With Hot Gym Look in Sports Bra And Grey Shorts

Disha Patani looks absolutely sultry in her new workout avatar. She posts pictures and flaunts her washboard abs in a beige sports bra and a pair of grey shorts. Check out her pictures here.

Disha Patani Burns Internet And Calories With Hot Gym Look in Sports Bra And Grey Shorts - See Pics (Photo: Instagram/ Disha Patani)
Disha Patani Burns Internet And Calories With Hot Gym Look in Sports Bra And Grey Shorts – See Pics (Photo: Instagram/ Disha Patani)

Disha Patani hot gym look: Disha Patani is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and she makes sure to wear that confidence on her sleeves. The actor has been rocking a fabulous hourglass figure in her movies one after another. But, it’s her selfies and photoshoots on social media that continue to break the internet.

Disha took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday morning to drop another hot selfie. This time, she posed in front of a mirror and posted a mirror selfie on social media. In the picture, she is seen wearing a beige sports bra with a pair of grey gym shorts. The actor flaunts her washboard abs and toned physique in the picture that is now going viral on Instagram.

CHECK DISHA PATANI’S HOT PHOTO IN SPORTS BRA AND SHORTS:

Disha Patani Burns Internet And Calories With Hot Gym Look in Sports Bra And Grey Shorts - See Pics

Disha Patani shares post-workout selfie (Photo: Instagram/ Disha Patani)

Disha ties her hair in a bun and keeps her skin makeup free to rock that post-workout glow. She is also seen playing with her dog in the same look. The actor looks absolutely energetic and relaxed at the same time.

Disha’s Instagram timeline is filled with her photos of hot looks. From her sensuous poses in an animal-print bikini to her lingerie photoshoots, the fans just can’t get enough of her bold looks on social media. Which one of these is your favourite though?




Published Date: November 15, 2022 1:52 PM IST





