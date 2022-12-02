Disha Patani Drops Throwback Vacation Pic in Scorching Hot Frill Bikini See Photo

Disha Patani is raising mercury as she recently shared a throwback vacation picture in sizzling beachwear.

Disha Patani Drops Sizzles in Hot Frill Bikini: Disha Patani is always spot-on with her social media game and keeps treating her fans with her hot and sexy posts. The actor recently shared a throwback vacation picture in her scorching hot rust orange bikini. Disha, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast often drops her gym videos in sexy sports gear. The Ek Villain Returns actor follows a disciplined workout regime and never skips her training day even during film and ad shoots.

Disha took to her Instagram stories and shared her throwback beach vacation photo. The actor dons a sizzling rust orange bikini in the smoking hot picture. Disha brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the sultry pic. The actor had posted a picture in a black bikini few days back as she chilled at the poolside along with her friend and gym trainer Aleksander Alex. She is often hailed for her hot-toned physique and fashion statements by her 55 million followers.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ action-thriller Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has already commenced shooting of her first Tamil movie Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of the sci-fi thriller Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

