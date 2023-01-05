Disha Patani Exudes Sultriness in Hot Lace Corset Top With Straps And Plunging Neckline, See Photo News

Disha Patani’s sultry picture in stunning lace corset top with straps and plunging neckline has set the internet ablaze.

Disha Patani Exudes Sultriness in Hot Lace Corset Top With Straps And Plunging Neckline, See Photo

Disha Patani Exudes Sultriness in Hot Lace Corset Top: Disha Patani has once again set the hearts racing with her drop-dead-gorgeous photo posted on her Instagram handle. The actor had previously posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle as a Disney princess. Now, her latest post has set the internet ablaze as netizens are going gaga over her jaw-dropping pic. The Ek Villain Returns actor’s cute avatar in a hot lace corset top is being hailed by her fans. Disha is always spot-on with her fashion game and never shies away from experimenting with her style statements. She looks stunning and sexy in both ethnic as well as western outfits. Her hot gym workout reels and sexy beach vacation photos showcase her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL PHOTO:

DISHA PATANI’S SIZZLING LOOK HAILED BY RUMOURED BEAU ALEKSANDER

Disha captioned her post as, “🌻.” The actor wore a sexy lace corset top with plunging neckline paired with a sweater. She kept the sweater off her arms, bringing the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal. The actor completed her look with a light blue wig and red lipstick. Her new look in the sensuous and alluring picture is being hailed by netizens. Disha’s rumoured beau Aleksander also commented on her scorching hot photo and captioned it as, “🌼🌼🌼.”

Disha will next be seen in her Tamil debut movie Suriya 42 opposte Suriya She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. The actor is also a part of Project K featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

