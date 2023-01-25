Disha Patani Flaunts Sexy Back While Performing Killer Workout, See Pics

- Home
Disha Patani Flaunts Sexy Back During Workout: Disha Patani is on a social media spree as she keeps updating her followers with hot reels and sexy pictures. The actor who recently posed in a see-through bodycon rose gold dress, is once again breaking the internet. Disha is known to be a fitness enthusiast and never skips her gym sessions even during film shoots. Her dedication towards health and her disciplined workout regime reflects in her beach vacation photos. The Ek Villain Returns actor’s sizzling pictures in beachwear are a proof of her healthy lifestyle. She dropped a video of herself doing rigorous back workout. In no time her clip went viral and has left netizens gasping for breath.
DISHA PATANI MAXIMISES HOTNESS AS SHE PERFORMS KILLER WORKOUT
Disha captioned her post as, “Don’t forget to train your back girls,” adding a heart, muscle and flower emoji. The actor can be seen donning a hot sports bra with stripes and sexy pink shorts. As she flaunts her sexy back in the video shared on her Instagram stories, Disha brings the much-needed sex appeal in the alluring video.
Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has also started shooting of her first Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.
Published Date: January 25, 2023 10:46 PM IST
