Disha Patani Hotness is Overloaded in Cleavage-Baring Sexy Short Dress

Disha Patani looks gorgeous in a sexy bodycon cleavage-baring dress. She shines bright and her highlighter on her cheeks has taken all the limelight.
Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebs in Bollywood. Whenever she steps out, the gorgeous diva turns heads each time, owing to her super sexy and toned physique. Her on-point fashion choices have made her female fans go crazy for her. Disha Patani, on Tuesday night, shared a stunning hot photo of her in a sexy short rose-pink dress with a plunging neckline. She made her fans’ hearts skip a beat with her pose in dim light. Disha Patani looked hotness overloaded in the sultry dress while sitting on a couch.
For the makeup, Disha Patani focused on the highlighter to make her cheekbones look evident.
Check Disha Patani’s smoking hot look in a gorgeous rose-pink dress
Disha Patani is a popular name in the showbiz world and the owner of 56 million Instagram followers certainly knows what it takes to raise the stakes in the world of fashion and style. She gave fans another reason to go gaga over her recently.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 12:28 PM IST
