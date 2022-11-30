Disha Patani’s kickboxing session in an all-grey athleisure outfit, in which she lands a kick after jumping off against a wall, amazed her fans.

Disha Patani Leaves The Internet Gasping For Air With Her Latest Kickboxing Video, Fans Call Her ‘Lady Tiger’- WATCH



Disha Patani never fails to inspire with her everyday workout routine. The actor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to keeping her health and body fit. Disha Patani, who pours her heart and soul into her fitness regime, has once again managed to grab eyeballs with her kickboxing session. The Ek Villian Returns actor’s hot body and toned abs are evidence of her daily, intense training session. Disha Patani shared a video where she practised her kickboxing session in a grey bralette and matching trousers. She gave a flying kick in the air while sprinting and grabbing the wall for support in the video.

WATCH DISHA PATANI’S INSPIRING WORKOUT VIDEO

Disha Patani’s workout video garnered immense love from her fans and followers. They dropped hearts and fire emojis for her. Several users found her video inspiring, while others credited her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. One of the users said, “Tiger Shroff ke side effect.” Another user wrote, “Ab lag rahi ho Tiger ki girlfriend.” One of them also called her ‘Lady Tiger.’ Other Disha Patani fans said, “Aap Tiger Shroff ko challenge kr rahe hai.”

On the work front, Disha Patani received immense love for Ek Villian Returns. She will be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-Raashi Khanna starrer Yodha. She will also make her Tamil debut alongside Suriya in Surya 42. Disha will also work with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone on Project K.

Watch this space for more updates on Disha Patani!



