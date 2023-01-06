Disha Patani Looks Like A Anime Princess In Her Latest Pictures, Netizens Say, Actress Has Become Hotter After Breakup With Tiger

Disha is seen sporting blue hair as she struck sensuous poses for the photoshoot. With dewy makeup on and her sensuous poses, Disha definitely is soaring the temperatures. Watch Video

Disha Patani is one such actress who is known for her bold looks and sizzling outfits. The actress is known for her fitness levels and keeps on sharing photos of her toned body. Now recently, Disha took social media by storm as she posted pictures of herself in blue hair while holding a sunflower in her hand. In a string of pictures, Disha flaunted her sky-blue hair and oozed hotness in a plunging neckline top. Watch Video



