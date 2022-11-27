Disha Patani Looks Weekend Ready in Sexy Blue Corset Top And Denim With Tiger Shroffs Sister Krishna

Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring in a sexy blue outfit with Krishna Shroff, Fans ask, ‘Where is Tiger?’ – Watch viral clip!

Disha Patani often motivates her fans and followers with her jaw-dropping workout routine. The actor never fails to amaze her fans with her sexy beach looks or bodycon dresses. Speaking of this, Disha Patani made heads turn in a sexy blue corset top and baggy blue denim as she posed inside the lift. The Malang actor looks weekend ready in her sexy denim attire, and her smile is just the perfect way to start a new week. Disha Patani’s admirers were going crazy when she showed off her sexy outfit in the elevator mirror. She completed her sexy yet chic look with a tiny shimmery bag, carried her denim jacket, and opted for white sneakers in the viral video. Disha rounded up her look with minimal makeup and soft curls.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI LATEST HOT OUTFIT

Disha Patani later joined her rumoured BF Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. The duo were vibing and bonding while fans wonder where is Tiger. Disha looked phenomenal in everything blue, and Krishna wore a sexy black strappy top, as visible in the viral pictures.

DISHA PATANI AND KRISHNA SHROFF RAISE MERCURY IN VIRAL PHOTOS

WATCH DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL VIDEO

Disha Patani’s Instagram stories went viral in no time. The fitness enthusiast posted a video on her Instagram story that has gone viral and been shared by her fan pages. Her fans and followers showered immense love to the actor. Fans also hailed the duo’s bond amid Disha and Tiger’s breakup rumours. While others love Disha Patani’s sexy blue outfit. One of the users wrote, “Fitness super. Looks very nice. 143@Dishapatani.” Another user wrote, “Stunning.”

On the work front, Disha will next be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna in Dharma Productions’ Yodha. She will make her Tamil debut with Suriya in Suriya 42. The actor also has Project K starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Watch this space for more updates on Disha Patani!



