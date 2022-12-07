Disha Patani Recreates Dimple Kapadias Bobby Look in Hot Lavender Front Knot Bralette And High Waist Skirt See Photo

Disha Patani recreated Dimple Kapadia’s Bobby look in hot lavender front knot bralette and high-waist skirt. – See Photo

Disha Patani Recreates Dimple Kapadia’s Bobby Look in Hot Lavender Front Knot Bralette And High-Waist Skirt – See Photo

Disha Patani Recreates Dimple Kapadia’s Bobby Look: Disha Patani never shies away from experimenting with her looks and style statements. The actor who is always spot-on with her social media game recently posted yet another stunning picture from her exotic beach vacation. Disha, who recently treated her 55.1 million followers with a series of sexy bikini photos, once again set the screens ablaze. The actor posted a picture of herself in her new avatar that reminds us of vintage fashion. Disha’s mesmerizing pic in a hot lavender front-knot bralette and high-waist skirt.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL PHOTO FROM EXOTIC BEACH VACATION:

DISHA PATANI EXPERIMENST WITH VINTAGE FASHION

The Ek Villain Returns actor can be seen standing at the beach with her eyes closed. The actor dons her sizzling lavender front-knot bralette with plunging neckline. She completed her look with a high-waist skirt and golden earrings. Disha looks alluring and spectacular as she experiments with her new fashion statement in the sensuous photo. She reminds of Dimple Kapadia’s iconic Bobby look from her debut movie where she wore a polka-dot crop-top and high-waist skirt. Disha follows a disciplined gym regime and never skips workout even during shoots. Her dedication and sheer professionalism make her rock in both western as wells as tradtional outfits.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ action-thriller Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has already commenced shooting of her first Tamil movie Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of the sci-fi thriller Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

For more updates on Disha Patani, check out this space at India.com.



