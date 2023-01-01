Disha Patani Turns Barbie Again in Hot Light Green Crop-Top And Dark Green Skirt, See Pic
Disha Patani Sizzles in Hot Crop-Top And Skirt: Disha Patani kickstarted the New Year with her new Barbie avatar. She had posed in a similar look previously on New Year’s Eve as well. Her drop-dead-gorgeous look in the jaw-dropping picture has left her fans mesmerised. The actor opted for a classy makeover for herself which makes her new fashion statement unique and stylish. Disha never shies away from experimenting with her attire and is always spot-on with her choices. She always looks adorable and sensational, be it traditional or western outfit. The Ek Villain Returns actor looks sexy in her hot and sizzling outfit.
CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL BARBIE AVATAR:
View this post on Instagram
DISHA PATANI HAILED BY NETIZENS FOR HER BARBIE LOOK
Disha captioned her post as, “ 2023.” She can be seen donning a hot light green crop-top and dark green skirt. She teamed her look with straight hair and glossy lipstick and a necklace around ger neck. Her candid picture brings the much-needed oomph factor and panache. Disha knows how to blend grace with sensuality. Her alluring picture as she flaunts her hot bod also showcased her dedication towards health and fitness. Netizens dropped many heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis.
Disha is currently shooting for Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. She will also be seen in Sidhart Malhotra starrer action-drama Yodha. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.
