Societies scared to face history resort to collective amnesia; time now for India to face history squarely: President Murmu to PTI.

In 12 years since Nirbhaya, countless rapes have been forgotten by society; this ‘collective amnesia’ is obnoxious: President Murmu to PTI.

Let us deal with this perversion in comprehensive manner to curb it right at the beginning: President Murmu to PTI on crimes against women.