Kerala issues Covid-19 alert, health minister asks districts to increase surveillance.

Kochi: Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Kerala’s health minister Veena George announced on Thursday that a general alert has been issued across the state. Reassuring citizens about safety and precautionary measures being taken in the state, the minister said there nothing to worry about.

She also claimed that districts have been asked to step up surveillance. According to the minister, the state’s reported COVID-19 cases are being subjected to genomic sequencing. “The government is conducting genomic sequencing. Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Biotechnology and Kozhikode Medical College have facilities to do this,” she said.

The minister added that improving the surveillance system through genome sequencing of samples from positive case studies will aid in the detection of variants. She stated that vaccination clinics “were still operating for the booster dose” despite the fact that the state had 100% coverage for the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Health Department is monitoring whether the number of patients is increasing. Special care should be taken during holidays. Special care should be taken of the elderly and those with other ailments,” she added.



