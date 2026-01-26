SAN FRANCISCO

Dr. John Zheng, Founder and CEO of Divamics, presents data from the partner program BGM1812 during Biotech Showcase™ at JPM Week 2026



/PRNewswire/ — Divamics (DIVAMICS), an AI-driven biotechnology company specializing in high-precision molecular discovery, highlighted the significant advancement of its internal pipeline during the Biotech Showcase™ at JPM Week 2026. The company provided updated milestones for its lead autoimmune program, DVI-001, and announced the first disclosure of DVI-004, a promising new metabolic disease program generated by its proprietary AI platform. The presentation centered on Divamics’ ability to bridge the gap between AI-driven prediction and clinical-ready assets.in 2021, Divamics is led by a founding team with deep roots in the global computational chemistry community. CEO Dr. John Zheng and Dr. Hao Liu both earned their Ph.D.s from the University of Florida, training within the prestigious AMBER molecular dynamics ecosystem. During his tenure in the U.S., Dr. Zheng pioneered the MovableType free energy algorithm, which secured a second-place global ranking in the SAMPL6 blind drug design challenge and earned commendation from Nobel Laureate Roald Hoffmann. The technology’s industrial viability was further validated through its commercial integration by QuantumBio. This academic rigor is complemented by Dr. Liu’s extensive experience at Genentech, where she specialized in large-scale data architecture—a critical pillar for Divamics’ AI-driven insights. The company’s scientific strategy is guided by Dr. Kenneth M. Merz Jr., Chief Scientific Advisor and a world-renowned authority in computational chemistry, ensuring that Divamics remains at the forefront of molecular simulation technology.‘ technological prowess is backed by strong commercial momentum. At the Showcase, the company highlighted its ongoing collaboration with BrightGene, which recently resulted in peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry (2025). The market’s interest in Divamics’ platform was further evidenced by more than 50 high-level partneringwith global biopharma stakeholders during JPM Week. “JPM Week is the ideal stage to share our progress with the global life sciences community,” said Dr. John Zheng, Founder and CEO of Divamics. “By combining our U.S.-trained scientific expertise with China’s robust and agile biotech infrastructure, we offer global partners a unique value proposition: high-precision molecular discovery delivered with exceptional capital efficiency and executional speed.” Divamics operates with a strategic global footprint, including its headquarters in Suzhou, operational teams in Shanghai and Beijing, and a Singapore hub dedicated to fostering international R&D collaborations.is an AI-driven biotech company dedicated to bringing molecular precision to early-stage R&D. By integrating physics-based molecular dynamics with machine learning, Divamics accelerates the transition from hit identification to preclinical candidate selection. The company offers both collaborative R&D services and a growing internal pipeline of partner-ready assets.SOURCE Divamics