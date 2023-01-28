Diver Almost Gets Eaten By Huge Shark How He Escapes Is Beyond Words Watch Viral Video
The underwater video shows a diver in hazy water and a huge shark with an open mouth approaching him from behind.
Viral Video of Shark: Exploring the ocean is a humongous task and it won’t be an overstatement if we say that humans are yet to fully discover the deeply buried, floating secrets of this colossal mass of water. Today we have a lot of information about marine life but arguably it is not even an iota of what the deep seas hold in their embrace. Perhaps this curiosity led to the production of many movies based on sea life. One of the best examples is the 1975 blockbuster Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg. It is believed that since then people started viewing the shark as a “not so friendly” creature.
Nevertheless, coming to the viral video related to sharks, let’s understand that sharks are elegant and beautiful inhabitants of the ocean. The underwater video shows a diver in hazy water and a huge shark with an open mouth approaching him from behind. It looks like the shark wanted to take off the diver’s head but he escaped the teeth by a second or so as the huge fish passes by knocking its lower lip against his head. The video is shared on Twitter by @OTerrifying with the caption, “Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions 😳”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions 😳 pic.twitter.com/cTWGgCjiql
— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 26, 2023
I won’t call it an encounter but a very, very close and lucky escape for the human being down in the water.
What is your say?
Published Date: January 28, 2023 10:06 PM IST
