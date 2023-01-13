Divita Rai Spreads Her Wings in Extravagant Sone Ki Chidiya Outfit For Miss Universe National Costume

Home

India’s representative at the prestigious Miss Universe contest is Divita Rai. She made heads turn in a gleaming golden outfit with wings as a Sone ki Chidiya.



Miss Universe 2023: The 71st edition of the coveted Miss Universe pageant will begin on January 14 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana with over 80 delegates from across the globe for the title of Miss Universe. Indian contestant Divita Rai epitomized ‘Sone ki Chidiya’ in an exquisite golden ensemble by Delhi-based designer Abhishek Sharma.

DIVITA RAI’S ELEGANT GOLDEN ENSEMBLE FOR MISS UNIVERSE

Designer Abhishek Sharma reveals that her outfit was driven by the ethereal representation of India as the golden bird, which is a symbol of the wealth of our rich cultural past and the spiritual essence of coexisting with diversity.

He revealed the outfit details through his Instagram post and said, “The intense gold metallic hand embellishments are a true example of the finest craftsmanship of our artisans. The lehenga is made from a hand-woven tissue fabric from the Chandheri District of Madhya Pradesh with the drape representing the image of a modern India.”

The skilled designer goes on to say that the wings symbolize the strength of feeding and care that India has shown to the people of the world during difficult times. India took care of them and stood as a support with the idea of ‘One World One Family.’ He said, “The national costume in its true sense is the essence of modern India and its approach to progressive thinking.”

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the title for India in December 2021, will crown the beauty pageant’s winner.



