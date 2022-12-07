Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNationalDivya Agarwal Gets Engaged With Apurva Padgaonkar, Fans says she betrayed Varun...
National

Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged With Apurva Padgaonkar, Fans says she betrayed Varun Sood

admin
By admin
0
46


Divya Agarwal was previously dating actor and VJ Varun Sood. Divya announced her breakup with Varun in an extensive post. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood appeared on the TV reality show Ace Of Space and Splitsvilla. After Divya’s engagement announcement, Varun Sood twitted an emoji reaction. Fans say Divya betrayed Varun. Watch details

Divya Agarwal got engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. She announced the big news in her latest Instagram entry on Tuesday. She shared a series of photos with her fiance and she captioned the post: “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone. Rab Rakha.” Divya’s Instafam congratulated her in the comments section of her post.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: December 7, 2022 6:37 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
KBL: Justin Gutang boosts Changwon win over SJ Belangel, Daegu
Next article
Meet AAP s Bobi Darling Who Won From Sultanpuri In Delhi MCD Polls 5 Things To Know
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
46
Previous article
KBL: Justin Gutang boosts Changwon win over SJ Belangel, Daegu
Next article
Meet AAP s Bobi Darling Who Won From Sultanpuri In Delhi MCD Polls 5 Things To Know
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677