Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged With Apurva Padgaonkar, Fans says she betrayed Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal was previously dating actor and VJ Varun Sood. Divya announced her breakup with Varun in an extensive post. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood appeared on the TV reality show Ace Of Space and Splitsvilla. After Divya’s engagement announcement, Varun Sood twitted an emoji reaction. Fans say Divya betrayed Varun. Watch details

Divya Agarwal got engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. She announced the big news in her latest Instagram entry on Tuesday. She shared a series of photos with her fiance and she captioned the post: “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone. Rab Rakha.” Divya’s Instafam congratulated her in the comments section of her post.

Written by- Ananya



