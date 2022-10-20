Diwali 2022 6 Handy Tips to Prevent Asthma Attacks During The Festive Season

Diwali 2022: People wear vibrant traditional clothes, light candles and diyas, and some also set off firecrackers. At this time of year, people tend to get caught up in the spirit of the season and may not take proper precautions to prevent respiratory conditions like bronchitis, asthma, lung fibrosis, and allergic rhinitis. Additionally, Diwali pollution is at its worst around this season, causing numerous health issues. It is important to take precautions to reduce one’s exposure to pollutants, and it is preferable for those who suffer from respiratory diseases like asthma to spend as much time indoors as possible.Also Read – Diwali 2022 Dhan Prapti Ke Upay: Why Buying ‘Shankh’ For Lakshmi Puja Will Bring Prosperity Into Your House

Asthma causes worsening chest pain, choking breath, coughing, and difficulty breathing. Here are some things asthma sufferers can take to lessen the likelihood of a sudden attack this Diwali, as prolonged exposure to pollution is particularly dangerous for them. Also Read – Diwali 2022: 10 Ways to Eat Sweets and Not Gain Weight

TIPS TO PREVENT ASTHMA ATTACKS DURING DIWALI

1. Eat Portioned And Balanced Meal

Eat less because overeating, which is a bad habit in and of itself around Diwali, is particularly common. But for asthma sufferers, binge eating and consuming fatty foods can be more dangerous. Also Read – Diwali 2022: Why Is The Festival Of Light Diwali Not So Popular In Kerala? Watch Video To Find Out

2. Keep Your Inhaler Handy

Keep your inhaler close at all times since it can help you avoid asthma attacks by helping you maintain your usual dosage of asthma medications.

3. Wear N95 Mask

If going outside, using an N95 mask could stop hazardous smoke from entering the nose.

4. Stay Hydrated

Toxins, including a variety of irritants, can be continuously removed from the body by drinking lukewarm water throughout the day.

5. Avoid Dust And Stay Indoors

People who already have breathing issues or pre-existing respiratory disorders like asthma should stay inside as much as possible and limit their exposure to smoke.

6. Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol is already known to aggravate asthma sufferers. Alcohol consumption during Diwali, when there are already plenty of irritants in the air, however, can be a potent combination, increasing the risk of a sudden attack.

Keep these tips handy and enjoy your Diwali stress free!