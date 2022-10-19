Diwali 2022 Date, Puja Muhurat, City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Timings, And Auspicious Food Items

Diwali 2022 Lakshmi puja muhurat: Diwali is probably the biggest festival of the year for Hindus. It’s the celebration of light, love and prosperity and most Indian families celebrate it as a five-day festival. The festivities begin on Dhanteras and end on Bhai Dooj on which a sister prays for the long life of her brother. On the main Deepawali day, most Hindu families worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and perform the Diwali puja. Here’s all about this year’s Diwali you need to know:Also Read – Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Timings For All 5 Deepawali Days

This year, Diwali is being celebrated on October 24, 2022 (Monday) after Dhanteras on October 22 (Saturday) and Chhoti Diwali on October 23 (Sunday). This will be followed by Govardhan Puja on Tuesday, October 25 and the Bhai Dooj festival on Wednesday, October 26. Lakshmi Puja is an essential part of the Diwali festivities. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha together brings wealth and good luck to the family. Check out the Lakshmi Puja Muhurat this Diwali.

DIWALI 2022 PUJA MUHURAT CITY-WISE

In New Delhi: 06:53 pm-08:16 pm

In Pune – 7:23 pm-8:35 pm

In Chennai – 7:06 pm-8:13 pm

In Jaipur – 7:02 pm-8:23 pm

In Hyderabad – 7:06 pm-8:17 pm

In Mumbai – 7:26 pm-8:39 pm

In Gurgaon – 6:54 pm-8:17 pm

In Chandigarh – 6:51 pm-8:16 pm

In Kolkata – 6:19 pm-7:35 pm

In Bengaluru – 7:16 pm-8:23 pm

In Ahmedabad – 7:21 pm-8:38 pm

In Noida – 6:52 pm-8:15 pm

Pradosh Kaal: 05:43 pm-08:16 pm

Vrishabh Kaal: 06:53 pm-08:48 pm

Diwali is also a festival of exchanging gifts, bonding with family members, playing traditional games with friends, decorating your home and sending sweets and dry fruits to your loved ones. Rangolis are drawn, torans and flowers are used to decorate the house to match the happy essence of the festival. While food plays an important role in marking the essence of any festival in India, Diwali has got no such strict tradition. However, a few food items are considered auspicious to have on the day of Diwali.

Diwali 2022: Food to have on the festival

Laddoo/ Barfi/ Kheer: Like any other Indian festival, even Diwali resonates with sweets. In most Indian households, Besan laddoo, motichoor laddoo, and kheer are commonly found as special sweet items. Kaju Barfi, Phirni and Son Papdi are other sweet items that many people associate with the Diwali festival. Dahi Bhalla: While Diwali is celebrated across the country, the festivities are bigger in the northern part of India. And no celebration in the north is complete without savouring some chaat. Dahi Bhalla is made in many Indian households on special occasions and it’s tradition to have this sweet and sour food item on the festival of Diwali for some. Jimmikand (elephant foot yam): It is a vegetable that is grown underground like potato or sweet potato. In many cultures, a jimikand is considered an auspicious vegetable, especially to eat with the family on Diwali. After cutting or removing jimmikand from the root, it grows again in the same root. Because of this, the vegetable of jimmikand is associated with the storage of wealth and increasing happiness and prosperity during Diwali.

Diwali is all about bonding with the family and cherishing each moment spent in the presence of your loved ones. Eat together, recall the old memories, seek blessings from elders and just be grateful for whatever you have in life. Happy Diwali!