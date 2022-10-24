Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalDiwali 2022: Delhi Metro
National

Diwali 2022: Delhi Metro

admin
By admin
0
56



New Delhi: On account of Diwali festival, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the last metro train service on all DMRC corridors will start at 10 PM from terminal stations. The routine time for that on regular days is 11 PM.Also Read – Firecrackers Allowed In Delhi Metro? DMRC Adds ‘Daler Mehndi’ Twist To Answer Query | WATCH

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on October 24 (Monday), will start at 10 (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all metro lines,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement. Also Read – Delhi Metro To HC: 48 Lakh Journeys Will Be Hit, Court Grants Time For Loan Repayment

Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines, it said. Also Read – Delhi Metro Revises Timings of Its Services for Commuters To Watch India Vs SA 3rd ODI Match | Deets Inside

Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in India, is just around the corner. The auspicious occasion is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. People across the country mark the festival in special ways, especially by making rangolis, organising Diwali parties at home and preparing delicious dishes and sweets.

Meanwhile, massive traffic snarls were witnessed in Delhi and other national capital regions for the past few days. Heavy traffic was visible at the expressways, with drivers honking at each other.





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Donovan Mitchell breaks franchise record in Cavaliers’ OT win over Wizards
Next articleWelcome to Stuff’s content creation week in association with Yamaha
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677