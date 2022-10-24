Diwali 2022: Delhi Metro

New Delhi: On account of Diwali festival, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the last metro train service on all DMRC corridors will start at 10 PM from terminal stations. The routine time for that on regular days is 11 PM.Also Read – Firecrackers Allowed In Delhi Metro? DMRC Adds ‘Daler Mehndi’ Twist To Answer Query | WATCH

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on October 24 (Monday), will start at 10 (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all metro lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines, it said.

Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in India, is just around the corner. The auspicious occasion is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. People across the country mark the festival in special ways, especially by making rangolis, organising Diwali parties at home and preparing delicious dishes and sweets.

Meanwhile, massive traffic snarls were witnessed in Delhi and other national capital regions for the past few days. Heavy traffic was visible at the expressways, with drivers honking at each other.