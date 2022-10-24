Monday, October 24, 2022
Diwali 2022 Lucky Colour to Wear as Per Your Zodiac Sign Can You Wear BLACK BLUE During Laxmi Puja

Diwali 2022: Diwali is a celebration that Indians love to celebrate with great fervour and passion, going above and beyond to spread holiday cheer. It is crucial that careful thought be put into selecting the best costume to blend with the joyous mood of the season. There is a lot of anticipation surrounding Diwali, and people begin arranging their outfits days beforehand. If you’re unsure what to wear this Diwali, let astrology serve as your personal stylist. Choose your festive attire for this Diwali in accordance with the lucky colours.Also Read – Diwali 2022 Lakshmi Puja: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Puja Vidhi, Samagri And All You Need to Know

Diwali is all about celebrating the day with joy and fun. The festival of lights is an auspicious occasion and wearing black is NOT a bad choice. Black is an especially upbeat colour. However, it is still appropriate to dress traditionally nowadays. Also Read – Two-Day Dhanteras Fest Leaves Lucknow Traders In Massive Profit

LUCKY COLOURS TO WEAR ON DIWALI AS PER YOUR ZODIAC SIGNS:

Aries: Red Also Read – Ugly Grey Smog Covers Delhi On Diwali As Firecrackers Ban Rule Flouted In Several Areas. See Pics

You’ll feel happy right away when you dress in red.

Taurus: Blue

Choose blue for Diwali to look modern and assertive.

Gemini: Orange

Geminis ought to paint this holiday season in a vibrant hue like orange.

Cancer: Green

You should wear green on this significant occasion in order to connect with green peace.

Leo: Brown

You want to choose the striking and sophisticated hue brown to complement the lovely Diwali lights.

Virgo: White

This year’s festival of lights should see the graceful sign Virgo wearing all white.

Libra: Yellow

For your traditional attire for Diwali, choose the vivacious hue yellow.

Scorpio: Maroon

You and your wonderful personality would look your finest in a strong maroon.

Sagittarius: Purple 

Purple is the perfect hue for Sagittarius this Diwali since. It will also draw attention to your outgoing, vivacious nature.

Capricorn: Black

Capricorns should dress traditionally for Diwali in black attire to make a powerful statement.

Aquarius: Grey

Aquarians should wear grey this Diwali to make them stand out in their traditional attire.

Pisces: Pink

The imaginative Pisces’ personality is well highlighted by the colour pink.

Happy Diwali to all our readers!





