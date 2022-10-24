Diwali 2022 Puja Karan Johar Twins With Yash And Roohi; Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Are so in Love in Latest Pics

Diwali 2022: The entire Bollywood industry is glammed up for the festive season as we all waited two years patiently to celebrate the festival of light Diwali in full glory. This year, the feel is different as almost everyone is free to celebrate the festival without the fear of coronavirus. In the last few days, we saw celebrities attending lavish Diwali parties hosted by Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandit, Ekta Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and others. Now, on the day of Diwali, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a Diwali Pooja at the Dharma office, and it was attended by several Bollywood actors such as Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, and others. What caught our attention here Karan Johar twinned with his twin children Roohi and Yash. All three of them opted for matching red colour outfits designed by Manish Malhotra.Also Read – Diwali 2022: Sharing Festival Photos Via WhatsApp? Follow These Steps To Send Best Quality Pictures

Yash and Roohi also opted for matching pink outfits and posed with their father for a cute picture. Check out some more pictures below. Also Read – Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares Diwali Picture Clicked By Mumbai Photographer, Describes It As ‘Beautiful’

Also, we couldn’t stop admiring the lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who look so much in love with each other. For the puja, Kiara wore a yellow sharara suit and Sidharth wore a blue kurta. Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Diwali 2022 Flaunting Her Sensuous Dance Moves With Guru Randhawa, Watch Viral Video