Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalDiwali 2022 Puja Karan Johar Twins With Yash And Roohi; Sidharth Malhotra-...
National

Diwali 2022 Puja Karan Johar Twins With Yash And Roohi; Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Are so in Love in Latest Pics

admin
By admin
0
32


Diwali 2022: The entire Bollywood industry is glammed up for the festive season as we all waited two years patiently to celebrate the festival of light Diwali in full glory. This year, the feel is different as almost everyone is free to celebrate the festival without the fear of coronavirus. In the last few days, we saw celebrities attending lavish Diwali parties hosted by Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandit, Ekta Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and others. Now, on the day of Diwali, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a Diwali Pooja at the Dharma office, and it was attended by several Bollywood actors such as Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, and others. What caught our attention here Karan Johar twinned with his twin children Roohi and Yash. All three of them opted for matching red colour outfits designed by Manish Malhotra.Also Read – Diwali 2022: Sharing Festival Photos Via WhatsApp? Follow These Steps To Send Best Quality Pictures

Yash and Roohi also opted for matching pink outfits and posed with their father for a cute picture. Check out some more pictures below. Also Read – Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares Diwali Picture Clicked By Mumbai Photographer, Describes It As ‘Beautiful’

Also, we couldn’t stop admiring the lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who look so much in love with each other. For the puja, Kiara wore a yellow sharara suit and Sidharth wore a blue kurta. Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Diwali 2022 Flaunting Her Sensuous Dance Moves With Guru Randhawa, Watch Viral Video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look so much in love with each other.





Source link

Previous articlePBA: ‘Jaworski-like’: Scottie Thompson impresses Tim Cone anew
Next articleThe best gear to upskill your streaming
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677