Monday, October 24, 2022
Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs Dos And Donts to Bring Good Energy And Prosperity

Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs: The rangoli-making season coincides with the biggest festival of light, Diwali. One of the purposes of Diwali is to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into one’s home. People spend hours using coloured powder to create beautiful designs to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. During the Diwali celebration, people frequently see colourful crafts adorning the entrances of homes, workplaces, and shopping centres. Making rangolis at the entryway is also thought to bring good energy and keep evil out of the house.Also Read – Is Janhvi Kapoor Dating Shikhar Pahariya Again? THIS Viral Video Sparks Rumours – Watch

RANGOLI DESIGNS DO’S AND DON’TS FOR DIWALI 2022

Diwali 2022: Rangoli Designs Do’s

  • Make a colourful Rangoli to create a calming effect apart from decorative purposes.
  • In ancient days, people believed to make Rangolis with powdered rice and flour to feed ants and birds
  • Rangolis should have a complicated design to ward off any evil energies.

Diwali 2022: Rangoli Designs Don’ts

  • Though Diwali is known as the festival of lights but making rangolis are also an important and fun part of this festival.
  • Make sure readymade rangoli designs with Lakshmi and Ganesh are not placed at your doorsteps.
  • Ensure that symbols like Swastika or Om should not be made in the Rangoli on the floor.
Rangoli Designs

People draw Rangolis on Diwali to welcome Goddess Lakshmi

In the past, natural dyes were used to create the Rangoli designs. People use synthetic colours nowadays as they come in a variety of shades. This piece of traditional Indian art represents our beautiful and vibrant culture. Also Read – This Old Man’s Unusual Way of Lighting Firecrackers Will Make You Burst Into Laughter. WATCH Viral Video

A lovely rangoli instantly lifts everyone’s spirits and encourages harmony. Also Read – Diwali 2022 Health Tips: 10 Ayurvedic Principles to Follow For Guilt-Free Festive Season





