Diwali 2022 Rules For Using Firecrackers In Delhi And Other States Explained Here

Diwali 2022: Even as Diwali is being celebrated across the country, firecrackers are again banned in Delhi-NCR this year. From selling to buying, there are restrictions everywhere. At the same time, there are some states where green crackers have been approved. Apart from this, there are some states where there is a provision for jail and a fine for burning firecrackers.Also Read – Here’s How Mom-to-Be Alia Bhatt is Celebrating Diwali 2022

Bursting firecrackers is banned, and punishable in Delhi

The maximum strictness is being seen in the capital Delhi regarding firecrackers. In view of the increasing pollution, there is a complete ban on firecrackers. There is a complete ban on the sale, storage, and manufacturing of all types of firecrackers in Delhi. Burning of firecrackers will be punished with imprisonment of 6 months and a fine of Rs 200. Whereas making, selling, and storing will be punishable with imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs 5000. Also Read – Diwali 2022: Sharing Festival Photos Via WhatsApp? Follow These Steps To Send Best Quality Pictures

In September, the government once again imposed a complete ban on firecrackers. From selling to breaking, everything was banned. This order is going to continue till January 1 next year. Also Read – Diwali 2022 Puja: Karan Johar Twins With Yash And Roohi; Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Are so in Love in Latest Pics

Will you be able to burst crackers in Punjab?

There is a punishment and fine for burning firecrackers in Delhi, while there are some restrictions in many other states but there is no provision for any kind of punishment. Talking about Punjab, there is also a government of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at this time. On the day of Diwali, bursting of crackers will be allowed only for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm. Only green crackers can be burst. Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh has said that apart from green firecrackers, the sale and storage of all other types of firecrackers will be banned.

What are the rules of Haryana?

Green crackers have been allowed this time in Haryana as well. But the sale, storage, and manufacturing of all firecrackers except green firecrackers have been banned in the state. According to the government order, all other firecrackers emit poisonous gas, so except green crackers, all other types of firecrackers are banned.

What are the rules in West Bengal?

Apart from this, people have also been allowed to burn firecrackers in West Bengal. On Kali Puja and Diwali, bursting of crackers will be allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm. On the day of Chhath Puja, firecrackers can be burst from 6 am to 8 pm. But here too, there is a ban on the sale and storage of all types of firecrackers except green firecrackers.

No ban in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, which is considered the hub of firecrackers, firecrackers have not been banned. For the last several years, two hours have been fixed for bursting crackers. In Tamil Nadu, crackers can be burst from 6 to 7 in the morning and from 7 to 8 at the night.