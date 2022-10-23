Sunday, October 23, 2022
Diwali 2022 Scientific Reasons Behind Lighting Diyas On The Festival

Scientific reason behind Diwali: On Diwali, every house is illuminated with a burning lamp. In such a situation, many people also raise the question that why unnecessarily spend money by lighting so many lamps. Let us tell you that there is a scientific reason behind burning these lamps. Yes, apart from this, there are many important factors behind celebrating Diwali. Such as political, economic, educational, and religious. The day of Diwali is considered special for the accomplishment of work. According to the belief, the effect of positive energy in the atmosphere is high on this day. Divine energy power pervades the entire universe. Let us know about the scientific importance of lighting a lamp.Also Read – Double Diwali: Bollywood Erupts In Joy Over India’s Memorable Win Over Pakistan

Chemistry confirms benefits of lighting a lamp

According to eminent professors of chemistry, mustard oil contains elements that react with the chemicals present in the environment and are helpful in killing toxic elements, insects, germs, etc. Also Read – Video: PM Modi’s Diwali Celebration in Ram Ki Nagri ‘Ayodhya’, City Lit Up in Diyas – WATCH

The air is cleaned by burning the lamps

By lighting the lamp, the humidity in the atmosphere also increases. At the same time, by lighting more lamps, the temperature of the atmosphere increases. The air is heavy during the winter. By lighting a lamp, it becomes lighter and clearer. Also Read – This State Allows Two-hour Window for Bursting Firecrackers on Diwali, Other Festivals

Desi ghee lamp kills germs

Well, nowadays it is not easy to light desi ghee lamps, that too of cow’s milk but let us tell you that by lighting a lamp of cow’s desi ghee, the environment remains pure because ghee made from desi cow’s milk kills germs. Doctors tell that by keeping the environment clean, the immune system remains strong and the person remains healthy.





