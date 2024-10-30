Diwali 2024: Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000 – Incredible Festive Offers on Budget Smartphones

The latest smartphones in the budget segment pack features that were once only reserved for premium devices. This Diwali, users can shop for the best phones under Rs. 20,000 and enjoy never-before-seen deals and discounts. By shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network between October 15th and November 5th, shoppers can enjoy up to 20% discounts and exclusive offers, such as zero down payment perks, on select models. Customers can purchase their favourite models on Easy EMIs starting from just Rs. 833!

Shop for the best phones under Rs. 20,000 on Easy EMIs

The best phones under Rs. 20,000 flaunt eye-catching designs, giving them a premium look and feel. These models also run on fast MediaTek Dimensity and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, assuring uncompromising performance. Perhaps the biggest leap is in terms of the cameras; for example, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 108MP OIS main camera, allowing users to click pro-grade, DSLR-worthy images. The Infinix Note 40 series phones come with exclusive offers, such as zero down payment and zero processing fees this festive season, with Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 1,500!

Other attractive features of the best phones under Rs. 20,000 include large, high-capacity batteries, immersive AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, and high RAM capacities that facilitate a seamless multitasking experience. Shoppers can choose from devices offered by top brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, realme, and vivo, among others.

The following are some of the best-selling phones under Rs. 20,000 you can shop for this festive season.

1.realme 12+ 5G

The 50MP Sony LYT-600 OlS camera of the realme 12+ 5G is one of the most potent and reliable shooters in the segment. Users can harness the power of Sony imaging hardware to enjoy master-quality images with this model.

2.motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G

One of motorola’s best-selling handsets, the Edge 50 Fusion flaunts an incredible 144Hz 3D curved pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This ensures that the visuals are incredibly immersive and the phone can withstand the rigours of daily wear and tear.

3.Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

Regarded by many as the best phone under Rs. 20,000, the Infinix Note 40 Pro houses a 108MP triple rear camera with an OIS feature. You can click professional-grade images without carrying your heavy DSLR and equipment. The phone is also designed to impress and has been crafted using premium materials, giving it a luxe appeal.

4.OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

Bringing flagship features to the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment, the Nord CE4 Lite houses an all-day 5,500 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging support. You can rely on the smartphone to drive your productivity, and when the battery starts to drain, you can refill the tank in just 20 minutes!

5.Redmi Note 13 5G

The super-thin bezels of the 6.67-inch Full HD+ pOLED display offer a significantly large screen real estate, with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.3%! Thus, you can enjoy a cinematic experience without breaking the bank.

Those due for an upgrade can make this Diwali more memorable by taking advantage of the festive offers. Shopping for the best phones under Rs. 20,000 on the EMI Network opens doors for discounts of up to 20% and various exclusive offers, such as zero down payment and free home delivery on select models. Customers must visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store or platform between October 15th and November 5th and shop for their favourite models using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Benefits of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Competitive prices: Enjoy great value for money with competitively priced phones at any of Bajaj Finserv’s partner stores.

Easy EMIs: Purchasing your desired smartphone is simple with Easy EMI options, allowing you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

Zero down payment: Select phones, benefit from zero down payment option, eliminating the need for upfront payment at purchase.

Options and accessibility: Choose from a wide variety of phones available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, offering unmatched convenience.

For financial ease and convenience, you can opt for Bajaj Finservs financing options including Easy EMI and zero down payment schemes. Break the cost into Easy EMI to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

