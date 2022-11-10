Diwali Bonus to be Disbursed by Nov-end, Says BMC

The Diwali bonus which was disbursed to all the healthcare workers in Maharashtra recently was not extended to the ASHA workers.

Salary Hike For Mumbai ASHA Workers: Here comes a piece of good news for the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) volunteers in Mumbai as they are expected to receive their respective Diwali bonus money by end of November, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The Diwali bonus which was disbursed to all the healthcare workers in Maharashtra recently was not extended to the ASHA workers.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the BMC said it will also put forth the ASHA workers’ long pending demands for salary revision to the state government.

In this regard, BMC Deputy Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah on Monday met a delegation consisting of president of Maharashtra State ASHA, supervisory workers committee AM Patil, secretary of the organisation Asha Gangurde and Mumbai district president Swati Kamble.

The BMC officer also assured the workers that a circular to double the remuneration based on the work of the volunteer has been issued.

In the meantime, the union workers alleged that there is some irregularity from the administration’s side on the payments of their usual salaries which Dr Shah assured she would resolve at the local level.

However, the workers said that the state government or BMC should contribute a part of their daily renumeration for the health surveys in order for them to take home.



