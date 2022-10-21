Friday, October 21, 2022
Diwali Ki Safai? Woman Stands On the Ledge of 4th Floor Window, Heart-Stopping Clip Stuns Internet

Diwali Ki Safai: It’s that time of the year when everyone is busy cleaning and dusting their homes for the mandatory ‘Diwali ki safai’. With just two days left for Diwali, people are leaving no stones unturned to make their home spotless when they do ‘Lakshmi Puja’ on Diwali. However, one woman took the cleaning ritual to dangerous heights (literally) when she was spotted standing outside of a window on a ledge of her 4th floor flat. Shared on Twitter, the video shows the woman standing outside her window and cleaning the panes. The terrifying part is that the window has a narrow window sill and there is not even a balcony or parapet for her to place her feet. Well, we don’t understand why was she risking her life just to clean the glass.Also Read – Viral Video: Pack of 20-25 Lions Attack a Lone Giraffe, Watch What Happens Next

According to a Times Now report, the video was filmed by Indirapuram resident Shruti Thakur and the woman performing the stunt has been identified as Shahidal. Twitter user Sagar shared the video and wrote, “Agar inke ghar Laxmi ji nahi aayi toh kisi ke ghar nahi aayegi Diwali pe.” (Translation: If Goddess Laxmi does not come to their house, she will not come to anyone else’s house.) Also Read – Viral Video: School Students Sing & Groove to Ponni Nadhi Song in Theatre, Fans Love It | Watch

WOMAN STNADS ON LEDGE OF WINDOW OF 4TH FLOOR BUILDING: WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Also Read – Viral Video: Elephants Stop Truck, Take Out Sugarcane. Internet Calls It Toll Tax. Watch

Since being shared, the video has received more than 1.3 million views and more than 4800 retweets and quote tweets. One use jokingly wrote, “Lakshmi Ji ka pata nahi.. mujhe terrace pe Yamraj Ji dikh rahe hai.” Another commented, “Itna dare Kahan se laate hain ye log.” A third said, “Bhai! Lakshmi ji ka to pakka nahi hai magar, Yamraj inke aas-paas hi ghoom raha hai. Uska dhyaan rakhna chahiye. Ummeed hai ki ye kisi doosre ke ghar par kaam nahi kar rahin, Warna to ye “endangering the life” mein criminal case bhi ban sakta hai. Hope she is safe!.”





