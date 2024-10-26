Diwali Special Offer: Huge Savings on Apple Laptops in 2024

Apple laptops are highly acclaimed for their incredible performance, sleek and utilitarian designs, and offering unrivalled user experience. This festive season, shoppers can bring home their desired laptop from the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro series at markdown prices by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. With massive discounts of up to 60% on laptops from top brands, the Apple laptop Diwali Sale is providing more reasons to be cheerful about this festive season.

Shop for Apple Laptops on Easy EMIs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

Apple laptops come in different types, but the two most popular for everyday use are the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The former is for heavy-duty users who require powerful devices to unleash their creative potential, while the latter is for people who want lighter laptops without compromising performance. Models from the latest series (from the 2023 series) come with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, with up to 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, and 128GB unified memory, redefining what users can expect from these incredible machines.

Shoppers can purchase their favorite model during the Apple laptop Diwali Sale in October 2024 by visiting their nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store or from a partner platform. Besides mouth-watering discounts, customers can also benefit from Easy EMIs with flexible tenures and exclusive offers, such as zero down payment on select models. These bundled offers make big-ticket purchases convenient and affordable.

Benefits of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Competitive prices: Enjoy great value for money with competitively priced products at any of the Bajaj Finserv’s partner stores.Easy EMIs: Purchasing your desired product is simple with Easy EMI options, allowing you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.Zero down payment: For select products, benefit from zero down payment option, eliminating the need for upfront payment at purchase.Options and accessibility: Choose from a wide variety of products available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, offering unmatched convenience.

You can opt for Bajaj Finservs financing options including Easy EMI and zero down payment schemes for financial ease and convenience. Break the cost into Easy EMI to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

