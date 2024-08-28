Home

DMRC Launches Special Drive to Prevent Male Passengers in Ladies’ Coaches During Weekdays

The special drive involves deploying ten flying squads, each consisting of personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP), and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

New Delhi: Delhi Metro has launched a special drive across all its lines to prevent and address the unlawful entry of male passengers into ladies’ coaches during weekdays. This initiative began on August 27, 2024. The special drive involves deploying ten flying squads, each consisting of personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP), and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

These squads will monitor unauthorized entry of male passengers into ladies’ coaches and address any misbehavior through random surprise checks throughout the day. The goal is to ensure the safety and comfort of women commuters. Those who violate the rules, ignore the instructions of the squads, or refuse to pay the Rs. 250 fine will be removed from the train and handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police.

DMRC LAUNCHES SPECIAL DRIVE TO PREVENT UNLAWFUL ENTRY OF MALE PASSENGERS IN LADIES COACHES* Delhi Metro has started a special drive on all its lines to check/prevent unlawful entry of male passengers inside ladies coach during weekdays starting from yesterday i.e, 27th August… pic.twitter.com/j8qamJcJNv — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 28, 2024





