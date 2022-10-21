DMRC Revises Timings on Diwali. Check When Last Train Will Start From Station

Delhi Metro Latest News Today: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday said it has changed the timing of trains on Diwali and added that the last metro train service on all DMRC corridors will start at 10 PM from terminal stations on account of the Diwali festival. However, the DMRC added that the routine time for that on regular days is 11 PM.Also Read – Massive Traffic Jam Witnessed Across Delhi, Gurugram Ahead of Diwali As Locals Flock Markets For Shopping

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on October 24 (Monday), will start at 10 (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all metro lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

On account of Diwali festival, last Metro train service on 24th October 2022 (Monday), will start at 10:00 PM (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all Metro Lines. Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all Lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 21, 2022

The DMRC further added that the metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines.

In another development, the Delhi government earlier this week granted approval for the removal and transplantation of 316 trees for the construction of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram metro corridor.

In this regard, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has proposed the construction of a new Delhi Metro corridor extending from Janakpuri to RK Ashram. These trees were coming in the way of Delhi Metro Phase-Four’s construction.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We have cleared the path for construction of a new metro corridor between Janakpuri and RK Ashram, today. DMRC has been given permission to remove and transplant 316 trees obstructing the project, provided they compensate by planting 3,160 more trees.”