Do Sleep Masks Really Work? Shahnaz Husain Explains How Using a Night Mask Will Change Your Skin Game Forever!

Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain reveals some incredible benefits of using good night masks for radiant skin.

Habitual lack of sleep can lead to insomnia and problems falling asleep. Doctor’s suggest a simple and effective way of dealing with the problem – Sleep Masks! No, a sleep mask is not a cosmetic product that one applies on the face! Nor is it a mask that protects us from Covid. It is a mask that is used to cover the eyes and is made with material that keeps away light and makes it easier to fall asleep. So, having a sleep mask on prevent any light in the room from disturbing you.

Sometimes, outside lights, or even moonlight, can make the room bright enough to hamper sleep. So, if you are having trouble sleeping, try a sleep mask. Try it on before buying it, as it should fit comfortably round your head. A comfortable sleep mask should have elastic that does not fit too tightly around the head. It is said that a sleep mask is a way of having restful and undisturbed sleep.

Doctors say that when there is total darkness, the body produces melatonin, which actually helps sleep. In fact, night shift workers, like nurses, or night guards, who have to sleep during the day, have found sleep masks to be of much benefit. They find it easier to get regular sleep, or catch up on sleep.

Incredible Benefits of Using Night Masks:

A variety of sleep masks are available and choosing the most appropriate one can pose a problem. The first thing to consider is your purpose of buying a sleep mask. Many people use it while travelling. So, you need to consider where you will be using the mask – for regular use at home, or while travelling. If you work night shifts and wish to sleep during the day, the mask should be selected accordingly. Some sleep masks come with ear plugs, to keep both light and sound away!

Most people prefer a mask that is very light in weight, in order to be totally comfortable. The material of the masks may also differ. Those who have sensitive skin like wearing masks that are made of cotton, rather than a synthetic material, while those who move around a lot, when they sleep, should get one with very soft straps. In fact, all masks have adjustable straps. Masks with velvet on the inside are also available, making it really soft on the eyes. Then there are the herbal masks, with a soothing natural fragrance.



