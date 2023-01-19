Home

Do You Fear Adventure Sports? Check 6 Tips to Help You Overcome The Hesitation

Are you the one person who so want to try adventure sport but is afraid of the adrenaline rush? Here are a few quick tips to help you get rid of that feeling.

There’s a lot of difference between watching adventure sports on reels or YouTube and experiencing the same in real life. It is impossible to not be afraid when it comes to adventure sports like bungee jumping, flying fox, giant swing, or scuba diving—and that may be exactly why we need to try it!

Fear is a powerful emotion that often keeps you from achieving your goals and fulfilling your dreams. It is usually a result of our beliefs or perception of our limitations. Imagine what it must be like then, to break past those! Mind over matter—that’s what it’s about!

Here are a few tips that will help you overcome the hesitation about trying adventure sports:

Embrace the fear: The goal is not to be unafraid, it is to master the fears. Let those not overpower you, but rather, you allow it, and choose to break through it anyway. Talk to people and find your inspiration: Connect with people who have managed to achieve these feats. Talk to them and understand what made them eventually overcome their fears successfully. Converse with people who inspire you to take risks head-on. Derive inspiration from their success stories by conversing with them. Be kind to yourself: When you are facing your fear, understand that you are essentially stepping out of your comfort zone. When you have decided to take the step, instead of succumbing to being scared, consciously focus on the fact that you are taking a challenge head-on and you intend to emerge successful in the overall process. Remember why you started. Find an anchor for yourself: Everyone has an anchor. People find their anchors in songs, sounds, movement, a certain incident, or even something as specific as a touch that brings their body in mind in sync and of course in a positive state. Such anchors often motivate you to take the plunge – sometimes try an adventure sport like bungee jumping or scuba diving. Find yours! Start by setting mini goals: Instead of jumping onto something like a bigger goal, start by focusing on smaller achievable goals at every step. Setting your mind on mini goals and achieving them gradually one by one will fill you with a sense of achievement. This will eventually make you feel positive and more confident, thus enabling you to overcome your hesitation about trying adventure sports. Manifest your victory: Before anything else, remember to visualize your victory. This effectively works on the basis of the law of attraction or manifestation and is thereby the topmost powerful thing that can help you overcome your hesitation in terms of trying adventure sports. When you visualize yourself overcoming your fear victoriously, that is when that victory becomes real.

Overcoming your fears is a journey, and when you learn to accept all the aspects of it, you will definitely get to see the results. While an initial hesitation is natural, these are all parts of the journey and the best thing is that you learn from them which in turn will bring you much closer to success.

— Inputs by Niharika Nigam, Director, Business Development, Jumpin Heights



