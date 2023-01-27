Do You Know The Afghan Woman in SRK Film is Aamir Sister Nikhat

Home

Pathaan Cast: Do You Know The Afghan Woman in Shah Rukh Khan’s Film is Aamir Khan’s Sister Nikhat Khan Hegde?

Pathaan starcast: How does Shah Rukh Khan get his name in the YRF movie Pathaan? Well, there’s a beautiful story behind his name and at the heart of that is a character played by Aamir Khan’s sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde.

Pathaan starcast: The third of Bollywood’s three Khans may not have been present in person in ‘Pathaan‘, but Aamir Khan’s elder sister Nikhat was definitely there. She set the Internet on fire when she shared on social media a still from a scene where she appears with Shah Rukh Khan in the film ‘Pathaan’. In the movie, Nikhat Khan Hegde played an Afghan woman, who can be seen blessing SRK in the scene.

Nikhat also shared the reaction of one of her fans, who mentioned that he could see his two favourites in one frame: “Soo amazing ma’am, @nikhat3628 My favourites in one frames.” Another Instagram user simply wrote: “Hamari Nikhat.”

Nikhat has produced films such as ‘Tum Mere Ho’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Madhosh’ and ‘Lagaan’. She has also acted in ‘Mission Mangal’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ and ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. ‘Pathaan’ also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

The film has registered a record opening of Rs 57 crore (NBOC) across India. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Of the Rs 57 crore of the film’s business, Rs 55 crores come from the Hindi markets, and the rest Rs 2 crore came from Telugu and Tamil territories, as per senior film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

This film bypassed the Hindi collections of ‘K.G.F.: Chapter 2’, which stood at Rs 53.95 crore, and the 2019 two-hero film ‘War’, which collected Rs 51.60 crore. The latter, too, belongs to Yash Raj Film – the production house behind ‘Pathaan’.

In terms of worldwide collections, the film reportedly has minted Rs 100 crore, an achievable feat given that SRK enjoys a rock-solid fan following among the Indian diaspora.



