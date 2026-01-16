Two AI-powered solutions redefine how 2,000+ specialist medical publishers and healthcare advertisers connect—securely, compliantly, and at scale.

SHORT HILLS, N.J.

Jan. 16, 2026



Doceree Sets the Global Standard for Healthcare Marketing, Building the World’s Largest Network of Specialist Medical Publishers



AdManager — the industry’s first unified ad management and monetization platform built exclusively for healthcare publishers

— the industry’s first unified ad management and monetization platform built for healthcare publishers Premium Programmatic — a programmatic advertising solution powered by patented MeSH Taxonomy, designed to engage physicians at their most critical reading and learning moments

2,000+ directly integrated specialist medical platforms

6M+ verified healthcare professionals across 45+ specialties

Direct publisher relationships—no resold or blind inventory

Patented MeSH taxonomy of 7M+ clinical keywords

Real-time contextual targeting aligned with medical content

Deterministic NPI-based identity matching, enhanced with specialty and device-level intelligence

Sponsored scientific content, clinical case studies, and CME partnerships

Programmatically delivered branded articles within trusted environments

Integration with RepTwin, Doceree’s AI-powered virtual representative available to physicians 24×7