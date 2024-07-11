DocMode Launches Clinical Research Services, Appoints Dr. Merin Dickson as Director – Medical Affairs

DocMode Health Technologies, India’s leading Med-Tech Ecosystem, announces the launch of its new Clinical Research Services. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the companys mission to advance medical knowledge and improve patient outcomes through innovative research and education.

Dr. Merin Dickson, Director – Medical Affairs, DocMode Health Technologies

With the launch of Clinical Research Services, DocMode aims to provide comprehensive solutions that encompass clinical trial management, data analysis, regulatory compliance, and more. This initiative will support pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and researchers in conducting high-quality clinical studies efficiently and effectively.

DocModes Clinical Research Services offer a broad range of capabilities. They include comprehensive management of clinical trials from study design to data collection and analysis, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards. Advanced biostatistical analysis and data management provide accurate and reliable results, while expertise in navigating complex regulatory environments ensures all studies meet necessary guidelines and standards. Additionally, the services include coordination and management of multi-center clinical trials to facilitate broader and more diverse patient recruitment and data collection.

In conjunction with this launch, DocMode announce the appointment of Dr. Merin Dickson as the Director of Medical Affairs. Dr. Dickson will lead the Clinical Research division, bringing extensive experience and a deep understanding of clinical research methodologies and medical affairs to the role. Dr. Dickson previously served as Chief Research Officer at Amrita Institute of Medical Science, where she managed multi-centric clinical trials and regulatory services for national biopharma missions.

“We are thrilled to launch our Clinical Research Services, which will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between clinical practice and research,” said Hans Lewis, CEO of DocMode Health Technologies. “With Dr. Merin Dicksons expertise and leadership, we are confident that our new services will significantly contribute to the advancement of medical research and ultimately improve patient care.”

Dr. Merin Dickson also shared her enthusiasm about the new role, “I am honored to join DocMode at this pivotal moment. Our Clinical Research Services are designed to address the growing needs of the healthcare industry for robust and reliable clinical data. I look forward to working with our team and partners to drive impactful research that will shape the future of healthcare.”

DocModes Clinical Research Services are now available to clients in India and across the globe.

For more information, visit www.docmode.org.