Resident Doctors’ Associations Call Off Nationwide Strike After Supreme Court’s Appeal

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had urged the protesting doctors to get back to work.

New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) decided to end its 11-day strike on Thursday, August 22, 2024, following “positive directions” from the Supreme Court.

Apart from FAIMA, doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH), and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) Hospital called off their 11-day strike on Thursday. Doctors’ organisations started the nationwide strike on August 12 as a mark of protest to the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud had urged the protesting doctors to get back to work following the widespread anger over the tragic incident that occurred in the West Bengal capital. The Supreme Court assured the doctors that no adverse action would follow their return to duty.

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) issued a press note which read: “Supreme Court today i.e. 22.8.2024 (Thursday) at 10.30 am, it was brought to the attention that justice will happen in a fast-track manner and also every step will be taken towards the prevention of violence against healthcare workers nationwide including at the Institute level. The Supreme Court has addressed the concern of the safety of healthcare workers, especially women doctors at a national level and has constituted a National Task Force. In view of the above developments in a positive direction, we held a GBM and have decided to suspend our strike till further notice.”

The semi-nude body of the deceased lady doctor, a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 with severe injury marks.

The deceased, a second-year student of the Chest Medicine Department, was on duty on Thursday night (August 8).











