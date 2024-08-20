Home

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors’ Federation Discusses Ending Strike After SC Intervention

The central government-run RML Hospital on Tuesday called off its nine-day strike it had been observing in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata medic, even as other resident doctors’ bodies hailed the Supreme Court’s intervention in the case.

New Delhi, Aug 14 (ANI): Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) members hold placards as they called for a nationwide strike against demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of Kolkata RG Kar Medical College, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain)

Kolkata: In a significant development amid the ongoing protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, Doctors’ federation are reportedly discussing ending the indefinite strike after a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud decided to hear the RG Kar hospital incident case suo motu.

Delhi’s RML Hospital Ends Strike After SC Intervention

The RML RDA said it called off the strike after the Centre’s acceptance of all demands put forward by their peers from across India.

“The Ministry of Health and the Medical Superintendent’s office have assured that all necessary permissions for enhanced security measures at medical institutions have been obtained, with a 45-day timeline set for implementation.

“The ministry also pledged to tighten security across all central government hospitals and issue advisories to state governments,” Ram Manohar Lohia resident doctors’ association said in a statement.

The doctors said though they have agreed to suspend their strike, they will continue to advocate for justice in the R G Kar case.

Doctors To Resume Duties From 4 PM

The doctors will resume duties from 4 PM and there will be no deduction of salary during the strike period. The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure safety and facilities for doctors in the wake of the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months. Earlier in the day, doctors at the RML raised hailed the SC with slogans like ‘Supreme Court zindabad’.

Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association said, “We welcome the exhaustive session by the Hon’ble Supreme Court and trust their intervention in the larger interest of our fraternity. We will consult with all our stakeholders before making a decision.”

Federation of All India Medical Association, or FAIMA, another doctors’ body, said it will also conduct a meeting soon.

