Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Plan to Meet Health Minister on Jan 31, Seek Delay in Exam. Will Govt Postpone Exam?

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The FAIMA hoped that the health minister will listen to their demand and will provide some amicable solution.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Days after writing a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya regarding postpone of NEET PG 2023, the members of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Saturday said they are planning to meet him on January 31 and will discuss the matter in person. The FAIMA hoped that the health minister will listen to their demand and will provide some amicable solution.

“A delegation of #FAIMA will be having a meeting with Hon’ble Health Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji regarding #NEETPG2023 Postponement issue on 31st January! We hope Sir will listen to our demands & will provide some solution!,” the FAIMA said on Twitter.

A delegation of #FAIMA will be having meeting with Hon’ble Health Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji regarding #NEETPG2023 Postponement issue on 31st January! We hope Sir will listen to our demands & will provide some solution!@ANI @PTI_News @DghsIndia@DrAjayRML @MoHFW_INDIA — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) January 27, 2023

The development comes at a time when the National Board Examination (NBE) closed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 online registration window on January 27, 2023.

Last week, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Maksukh Mandaviya, urging him to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam and re-consider internship eligibility for aspirants.

In the letter, the FAIMA stated that if the NEET PG 2023 examination is conducted on March 5, 2023, around 10,000 NEET aspirants will not be eligible to appear for the exam. The association further stated in the letter that due to the conduction of NEET PG 2022 stray counselling round on January 10, 2023, numerous students did not have enough time to prepare for the NEET PG 2023 exam.

Prior to FAIMA, other associations such as the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and Indian Medical Association (IMA) had written letters to the minister requesting for the postponement of NEET PG 2023 due to the insufficient time to prepare for the exam and the long gap between the NEET PG exam and counselling.

Highlighting similar situations in the past where the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) postponed the NEET PG exam and also extended the eligibility of internships, the association urged the health minister to consider their request.

“We have also noticed a helpful decision by MOHFW in 2022, where NBEMS rescheduled NEET PG on 21/05/2022 & also additionally extended the eligibility criteria for interns due to which lots of intern students of various states were eligible of NEET PG 2022. Even the similar scenario was seen in Covid Pandemic where the NEET PG 2021 was rescheduled from 15/04/21 to 11/09/21,” read the letter.

Apart from the associations, thousands of students on Twitter have been requesting authorities to listen to their pleas and postpone the exam. Because of the online campaign, #NEETPG2023, #NEETPG and #postponeneetpg23 have been trending on Twitter for the past month.



