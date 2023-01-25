Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Write Fresh Letter to Health Minister to Delay Exam, Reconsider Internship Eligibility

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The FAIMA stated that due to NEET PG 2022 stray counselling round on January 10, 2023, numerous students do not have enough time to prepare for the NEET PG 2023 exam.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: After FORDA, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Wednesday wrote a fresh letter to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya to delay NEET-PG 2023 exam and also to reconsider internship eligibility of the aspirants.

In the letter, the FAIMA said if the NEET PG 2023 examination is conducted on March 5, 2023, around 10,000 NEET aspirants will not be eligible to appear in the exam.

The FAIMA also stated that due to NEET PG 2022 stray counselling round on January 10, 2023, numerous students did not have enough time to prepare for the NEET PG 2023 exam.

Apart from FAIMA, the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other candidates have earlier wrote letters to the health minister requesting him to postpone NEET PG 2023 due to the insufficient time to prepare for the exam and the long gap between the NEET PG exam and counselling.

Citing previous similar situations where the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) postponed the NEET PG exam and also extended the eligibility of internships, the FAIMA urged the health minister to do the same.

“We have also noticed a helpful decision by MOHFW in 2022, where NBEMS rescheduled NEET PG on 21/05/2022 & also additionally extended the eligibility criteria for interns due to which lots of intern students of various states were eligible of NEET PG 2022. Even the similar scenario was seen in Covid Pandemic where the NEET PG 2021 was rescheduled from 15/04/21 to 11/09/21,” read the letter.

On Twitter, thousands of students have been urging the authorities to listen to their pleas and postpone the exam. After the students started the online campaign, #NEETPG2023, #NEETPG and #postponeneetpg23 started trending on the social media.

The chorus among student to postpone the exam has been growing louder and they are asking the same thing over and over, “will NEET PG 2023 be postponed?”

Check what students say on Twitter:

From one of #NEETPG #NEETPG2023 Aspirant,

As a senior, I request u all, no need to think like that, just study & more study, that’s it ! Don’t waste any time for this ! Officials please announce what we are thinking

Team @UDAIndia @DrArunKumar__ @drlakshyamittal @drdeepankar07 pic.twitter.com/dTuGpC9PpQ — Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi MBBS/MD/DM@aiims_newdelhi (@drasmalhi) January 24, 2023

“FAIMA suggests with a genuine humble request for a similar step that can be considered this year in order to make many potential ineligible candidates eligible for NEET PG 2023. Considering the above mentioned facts, FAIMA requests the concern authority to kindly consider the request and do the needful by postponing the exam by 2-3 months & re consideration of eligibility criteria of interns to make them eligible for NEET PG 2023,” further added the FAIMA letter.



