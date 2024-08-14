NationalPolitics

Doda Encounter: Indian Army Captain Killed In J&K, Gunfight Underway

Doda: In a tragic incident, an Indian Army Captain from the Rashtriya Rifles lost his life during a gunfight with terrorist in an ongoing Op Assar in Doda district. The gunfight between security forces and terrorists is still underway and the area has been cordoned off, news agency ANI reported citing Defence Official.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

