Does Writing Anything on Note Make it Invalid? Know The Truth Here

CLAIM: Writing anything on the bank note make it invalid.
FACT: NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid.
Moreover PIB wrote, “Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life.”
