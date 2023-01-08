Does Writing on Currency Notes Make Them Invalid? Here’s What Govt Has To Say

“As per New Guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, Writing anything on new notes makes the note invalid & it will no more be a legal tender,” the message circulated on the social media said.

Anything written on a banknote doesn’t make it invalid. A viral WhatsApp forward claims that as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, bank notes defaced with writing are invalid. Now, the Press Information Bureau, Government of India’s information wing, has rebutted the claims on Twitter said that the message is FAKE.

“NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender,” PIB Fake Check said. So if you find Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100, Rs 50 or Rs 20 notes with something scribbled on them, the notes can be considered to be legal.

Does writing anything on the bank note make it invalid❓#PIBFactCheck ✔️ NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender ✔️Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life pic.twitter.com/V8Lwk9TN8C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 8, 2023

However, the central bank, as part of its Clean Note Policy, encourages members of the public not to scribble or write anything on bank notes.

“Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life,” PIB further clarified.

What RBI Says

