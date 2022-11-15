Dog Goes To Lord Ganesha Temple With Man, Bows Down To Pray. Watch

As the man prays, the cute dog has his head bowed down in front of Bappa and is also paying obeisance.

VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG PRAYING TO LORD GANESH AT TEMPLE WITH MAN

Viral Video Today: Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed Hindu god of beginnings, is popularly worshipped as a remover of obstacles. Thousands of people in India and the world worship Lord Ganpati and believe in his divine power to bless them. Going to temples, being grateful for the things you have and praying for the well being of yourself and others in general brings a lot of peace to people, but even animals like pet dogs have started praying to God on a regular basis like many people.

An adorable clip is going viral where a pet dog accompanied his owner and both of them look like they’re a regular at the temple. The video shows a man folding his hands and standing in front of a Lord Ganesh idol at a temple. As the man prays, the cute dog has his head bowed down in front of Bappa and is also paying obeisance.

When the man is done paying his respects to Lord Ganesha, the dog gets up and walks away with him. The video shared on Instagram by the user ‘thrifts_grace’ has racked up over 1.5 million views and 261k likes. According to people in the comments, the video is from Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir in Maharashtra’s Pune. Netizens absolutely loved the video and flooded the comments with heart-eye emojis.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG PRAYING TO LORD GANESH AT TEMPLE WITH MAN:

That’s just adorable!



