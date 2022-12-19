Viral Video: An adorable bond between a dog and a little girl has caught the attention of several netizens. Check viral video here.

Dog Reminds Little Girl To Switch Off TV And Study As Father Comes Home.(Photo Credit: Twitter/@Yoda4ever)

Viral: Have you heard of the phrase ‘A dog is a man’s best friend? ‘Well, it’s old, common, and true. If you own a dog, you will definitely agree. The bond you share with your furry pet is unique and indescribable. An adorable bond between a dog and a little girl has caught the attention of netizens. An old video of a pet dog reminding a young girl to do her homework has gone viral once again.

The video, posted on Twitter by Yoda4ever, shows a German Shepherd keeping an eye out for his young human. In the short clip, we can see that when the dog hears the approaching footsteps, he alerts the little girl who is supposedly watching TV at home. The furry friend reminds her to do her homework. The adorable video is winning hearts. “Pawtners in crime..,” reads the caption alongside the video. Till now, the video has received 853.8k views and over 39.5 k likes.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF A DOG HELPING HIS LITTLE HUMAN FRIEND HERE

Till now, the video has received 853.8k views and over 39.5 k likes. Netizens were too quick to respond to the video with their witty comments. “You know it is cute that the dog alerts her and is basically her companion, but I can’t help but notice how he walks by her and the dog and doesn’t even acknowledge them? Like are you the dad and you are not even gonna say hi to your daughter when you just get home??? Sad man,” a Twitter user wrote. “Every dog will be excited when a member of the family arrives.The dog is wagging his tail not with excitement suggesting the man was warning him not to come near him.Any way, the smartest is the dog,” added another user. “Unfortunately the good boi had no knowledge of the camera,” a third user expressed. “German shepherds never let you down,” the fourth user commented.



