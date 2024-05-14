Home

Dog Walker Repeatedly Hits Golden Retriever Inside Gurugram Society Lift, Disturbing CCTV Video Sparks Outrage

The CCTV footage of the cruel act triggered outrage on among social media users, who called for stricter laws in India against animal cruelty.

A shocking CCTV footage captured a distressing incident in a Gurugram apartment complex where a dog walker was seen brutally thrashing a golden retriever in an elevator. The incident took place in Orchid Gardens in Sector 54 on May 9, sending shockwaves through the community. The video shows the man, purportedly a dog walker, striking the dog with a litter scoop repeatedly. The violence escalates as he repeatedly hits the dog’s head and even traps its mouth in the scoop. Despite the relentless assault, the dog displays remarkable restraint and did not retaliate. The CCTV footage of the cruel act triggered outrage on among social media users, who called for stricter laws in India against animal cruelty.

Sharing the CCTV footage, an X user Vidit Sharma wrote, “Disturbing to see animal cruelty on the rise with little attention from mainstream media. Ignoring it only fuels aggression in our furry friends. It’s time to speak up and take action. Let’s protect both human and animal well-being.”

(Trigger Warning: This video may be disturbing for a section of readers)

Disturbing to see animal cruelty on the rise with little attention from mainstream media. Ignoring it only fuels aggression in our furry friends. It’s time to speak up and take action. Let’s protect both human and animal well-being. #StopAnimalCruelty #dogs pic.twitter.com/uRdGLEVxnx — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) May 11, 2024

The video, circulating rapidly, sparked intense reactions among internet users. Many expressed anger and outrage towards the animal cruelty depicted, calling for the immediate arrest of the perpetrator by Gurgaon Police. In a bid to prevent future incidents, others took matters into their own hands by sharing and spreading the dog walker’s image to warn potential employers. The incident has ignited a heated debate on social media platforms, with calls for justice and stricter animal welfare laws. The power of social media in exposing such atrocities and mobilizing public opinion is evident.

“Im not a dog lover but that seems so bad ! Man,” a user said. “Poor kid. Every hit just breaks my heart. How cruel.” Another said, “What the hell. Has he been arrested ? Why do ppl employ useless walkers ? For God’s sake take your own pet yourself.”

Last year in February, two men were arrested after a video of them punching and kicking a dog at a pet clinic in Maharashtra’s Thane went viral. The video showed the employees repeatedly punching the Chow Chow dog in the face while one of them filmed the incident.







