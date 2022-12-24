Viral: In the short clip, we can see how a girl tells her doggie brother that they are going to play hide and seek and then explains the rules to him.

Viral: It is rightly said that dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen. A video of a girl playing with her doggie brother has gone viral on social media. In the short clip, we can see how a girl tells her doggie brother that they are going to play hide and seek and then explains the rules to him.

The video begins with the girl instructing her pet dog, Monkey, to play hide and seek. “You go hide, and then search and find me,” she instructs her furry bro. Monkey behaves like a child, returns to find his sis, and successfully finds her location. “Playing hide and seek.. 😊,” reads the caption alongside the video.

WATCH VIDEO OF DOG PLAYING WITH HUMAN SISTER HERE

Till now, the video has received over 1.1 million views and 53.2K likes. While over 5,000 people have retweeted the video. “Very cute, but the dog will always find her very quickly, that nose is the best ever piece of detection equipment known to man,” wrote one user. “The dog is undefeated. And that little one is as safe as can be with that loyal companion!,” added another user. “OMG – this is so cute. Unbearable! 😆,’ expressed the third user. “How sweet is that, he follows all her commands!,” commented a fourth user.



