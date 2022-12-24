December 24, 2022
Home » Doggie Bro Playing with Human Sister is cutest thing on Internet; Viral Video Here


Viral: In the short clip, we can see how a girl tells her doggie brother that they are going to play hide and seek and then explains the rules to him.

t, Dog hide and seek India, dog video,viral video,girl and dog viral video,Buitengebieden,Twitter, viral videos of dog, dog adorable videos, dog playing hide and seek, girl playing with dog, pet dogs adorable videos, pet dogs cute videos, dog plays hide and seek funny video, woman plays hide and seek with dog, funny dog videos, viral dog videos, pet dog searching for owner video,

Viral: It is rightly said that dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen. A video of a girl playing with her doggie brother has gone viral on social media. In the short clip, we can see how a girl tells her doggie brother that they are going to play hide and seek and then explains the rules to him.

The video begins with the girl instructing her pet dog, Monkey, to play hide and seek. “You go hide, and then search and find me,” she instructs her furry bro. Monkey behaves like a child, returns to find his sis, and successfully finds her location. “Playing hide and seek.. 😊,” reads the caption alongside the video. 

WATCH VIDEO OF DOG PLAYING WITH HUMAN SISTER HERE

Till now, the video has received over 1.1 million views and 53.2K likes. While over 5,000 people have retweeted the video. Very cute, but the dog will always find her very quickly, that nose is the best ever piece of detection equipment known to man,” wrote one user. “The dog is undefeated. And that little one is as safe as can be with that loyal companion!,” added another user. “OMG – this is so cute. Unbearable! 😆,’ expressed the third user. “How sweet is that, he follows all her commands!,” commented a fourth user.




Published Date: December 24, 2022 10:59 PM IST



Updated Date: December 24, 2022 11:04 PM IST





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Woman Gets Brutally Beaten Up By Man For Her Marriage Proposal In MP’s Rewa

Woman Gets Brutally Beaten Up By Man For Her Marriage Proposal In MP’s Rewa

December 24, 2022
Taliban Justifies Why It Banned Women From University

Taliban Justifies Why It Banned Women From University

December 24, 2022