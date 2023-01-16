Dogs Get Hitched in UPs Aligarh With Music, Dance, Pheras. Viral Video Here

Home

Tommy Weds Jaily: Dogs Get Hitched in UP’s Aligarh With Music, Dance, Pheras. Viral Video Here

Viral Video Today: In a peculiar incident, an Uttar Pradesh resident got his pet dog married to a neighbourhood canine by following similar rituals of a traditional Indian wedding.

Viral Video Today: The bond between a dog and his human friend is incomparable! However, what an Uttar Pradesh man did for his beloved pet dog was a little bit more special and there is a reason to say so. In a peculiar incident, an Uttar Pradesh resident got his pet dog married to a neighbourhood canine by following similar rituals of a traditional Indian wedding.

As per news agency ANI, Tommy, the pet dog of Dinesh Chaudhary, the former Sukhravali village head, took pheras with the seven-month-old female dog Jelly of Dr Ramprakash Singh, a resident of Tikri Raipur in Atrauli. Tommy and Jelly’s wedding was fixed for January 14, 2023, the day of Makar Sankranti. On the wedding day, the family and other relatives of the bride reached Sukhravali village from Tikri Raipur. The report added that the people who came from Jelly’s “family” also applied ‘Tilak’ to Tommy.

Garlands were exchanged between the two after the wedding procession arrived at the bride Jelly’s venue. Both of them were then served dishes prepared with desi ghee. “On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi Ghee food was also distributed among the neighbourhood dogs. We spent around Rs 40,000-45,000 for it,” Dinesh, owner of Tommy to ANI. Following the wedding, a ‘vidaai’ ceremony was also held.

