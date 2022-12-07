Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNationalDoha To host 2025 Table Tennis World Table Tennis Championship Finals
National

Doha To host 2025 Table Tennis World Table Tennis Championship Finals

admin
By admin
0
53


Doha won 57 votes against 39 for Alicante, Spain, the other candidate city.



Published: December 7, 2022 9:00 PM IST


By IANS

Doha, Doha 2023, Doha matches, World Table Tennis Championship matches, World Table Tennis Championship venue
Doha To host 2025 Table Tennis World Table Tennis Championship Finals

Beijing: The 2025 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Table Tennis Championships Finals will be staged in Doha, Qatar following a vote from member associations on Tuesday at the Annual General Meeting in Amman, Jordan.

Doha won 57 votes against 39 for Alicante, Spain, the other candidate city.

The ITTF said the announcement continues Doha’s longstanding association as one of the most established cities in global table tennis.

Staged in Doha, the World Table Tennis (WTT) Middle East Hub in 2021 marked the WTT’s first official events, featuring back-to-back Contender and Star Contender events in March last year.

“Having been a hotspot for major events for almost three decades, the Qatari capital has recently proved itself a key location and launchpad for a new era in table tennis,” said the ITTF.

Doha will mark the 59th edition of the World Championships.

The last World Championships Finals was staged in Houston, the United States in 2021 and the next edition will be held in Durban, South Africa in 2023. Busan, South Korea will stage the 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships.




Published Date: December 7, 2022 9:00 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
MLB: Yankees, Aaron Judge agree to $360M deal
Next article
Why the student stabbings could take time to solve
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
53
Previous article
MLB: Yankees, Aaron Judge agree to $360M deal
Next article
Why the student stabbings could take time to solve
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677