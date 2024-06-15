Domino’s Pizza crosses the 2,000-Store Mark in India

Domino’s, India’s largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain, announced the opening of its 2000th store in the country. The brand celebrated this occasion by opening seven new stores in its seven operating regions nationwide. Domino’s Pizza India opened its first store in New Delhi in 1996, and today serves over 200mn pizzas annually through 2,000 stores spread across 421cities.

While the first 500 stores in the country took over 16 years, the last 500 have come only in 29 months reaffirming the brand’s commitment to accelerated expansion in India. Domino’s is often the first international chain to enter new cities like Sasaram, Sultanpur, Madikeri, Girdih and Baramati. The company continues to creatively expand its store presence across multi-tier cities in the form of High-street stores, mall stores, highways, colleges and airport terminals, covering a varied set of occasions in the life of customers. Domino’s has opened one new store every two-days post Covid – offering its customers great taste and value through dine-in and under 30-mins delivery. World-wide Domino’s operates more than 20,000 stores.

Over the years, the company has not only localized its Pizza offering through innovations like Paratha pizza and has customized toppings to suit the locale palate of millions of young Indians but has steadfastly delivered on its 30-minute delivery promise. In March 2024, the company announced Free delivery on all orders >₹150 in its ongoing commitment to offer renowned value to customers through its Pan-India supply chain & own last mile infrastructure.

Mr. Sameer Khetarpal, CEO & MD of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, emphasized the brand’s commitment to expansion and customer delight, “We are humbled to achieve the milestone of 2000 stores in India making us the first QSR in India to cross this mark. We expect to add 180 stores of Domino’s in the current financial year.”

On this momentous occasion, Art D’Elia, Executive Vice President-International at Domino’s Pizza, Inc., stated, “On behalf of Domino’s International, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire Domino’s India team for this incredible milestone of 2000 stores. India is the largest market outside of the U.S. in the global Domino’s network. The growth story of Domino’s India is truly a benchmark for all of us. This achievement stands as a testament to the various strategic choices the team has made over three decades to deliver the best pizza experience to our valued customers.”

Celebrating the 2000-store milestone, Domino’s India has also won a prestigious award from the Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Pizza Box Number.’ This is the first time any QSR brand has achieved such an award in India.

To celebrate and thank all pizza lovers, Domino’s has announced upto Rs 2000 discount, among other offers. This is valid from June 11 to June 13, 2024. (Terms and Conditions apply, https://pizzaonline.dominos.co.in/tnc)

About Jubilant FoodWorks Limited: Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL Group/Group), incorporated in 1995, ranks among the leading emerging markets’ food service companies. Its Group network comprises 2,991 stores across six markets – India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Group has a strong Portfolio of Brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brands – Domino’s, Popeyes and Dunkin’ – and two own-brands, Hong’s Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFÉ brand – COFFY in Turkey. Note: The store count for the Group is as on March 31, 2024. Website: www.jubilantfoodworks.com.