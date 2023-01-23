Don Not Ask Foreign Commentators About India World Cup Squad, Sunil Gavaskar Humble Request to Indian Media

Home

New Delhi: India legend and 1983 World Cup winning batsman Sunil Gavaskar has requested the Indian media not to ask foreign commentators about India’s squad. He says that at times newcomers are pushed by commentators and are eventually picked over a proven player and in the end, the the very player hardly gets any playing time.

“Hopefully, our media won’t be going to overseas commentators asking who should be picked for India. Never forget that these commentators are loyal to their country and may actually suggest names that may not be what India need. We saw what happened in the last World Cup where a newcomer’s name was pushed by the overseas commentators during that season’s IPL and he was eventually picked over a proven performer and India ended up hardly playing him in the XI,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Gavaskar understands that Cricket being a popular game will carry some news or the other but it would be better not going around foreigners of what the Men in Blue team should be because the joke could be well on the Indians.

“Cricket being hugely popular, it is understandable that there has to be some cricket news or the other but it would be terrific if we don’t go around asking foreigners what our teams should be, because then the joke could well be on us, the Indian fans and it won’t be funny at all,” the Indian legend added.

India didn’t have the best of tournaments in the last three major tournaments as the tricolour nation now prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup in 2023.



